More concerns about pothole problems along I-40, outside Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. — More drivers have reached out to ABC15 regarding a pothole problem along I-40, just outside Kingman.

Carol Giacomucci shared dashcam video, showing what she and her husband drove through while driving eastbound on I-40 to get to their ranch house.

"It's like you're constantly dodging the potholes. We kind of know where they are now, so we'll switch into another lane or straddle two lanes, which is not... you know, it's dangerous," said Carol Giacomucci.

Last week, the issue was originally reported on after several drivers unexpectedly hit a pothole and were on the side of I-40 with flat tires.

They now tell ABC15 that they are now looking into filing a notice of claim.

ADOT said that the pothole was fixed and a paving project is set to begin in 2025, covering eastbound I-40 from mileposts 92 to 109.

ABC15 viewer Carol reached out, saying the problem is far more widespread, extending as far as Ash Fork.

"I just think they're just putting everybody's safety in jeopardy, and at what point do they fix the roads? Do we have to wait for a fatality?" asked Carol.

She said the interstate has been in this condition for at least the past four years, seeing several crashes and close calls over that time.

"There was a semi coming off of the Seligman exit going eastbound, the same direction of course, and he almost jack-knifed trying to get in from the right lane to the left lane to avoid a pothole," said Carol.

Carol has even reached out to her state representative, Selina Bliss, about a solution. Rep. Bliss responded to her saying:

"I too am concerned about these potholes which are causing accidents. I almost went off the road myself dodging a rather large one in the I-40 outside of Seligman."

ADOT says crews will continue to monitor and repair potholes on that section of I-40 until project funding is available.

"If it was one... like one pothole in one bad area, that's one thing. But this is numerous areas, numerous potholes in an extensive length of the roadway, and to me, it's just not acceptable," says Carol.