Drivers talk 10 deadliest roadways in the Valley

Earlier this year we reported a list of the top ten dangerous stretches of roadway from a study done by Money Geek using information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

From the study, it turns out all ten of the deadliest roadways are located in Maricopa County.

The deadliest stretch of roadway was found to be 43rd Avenue from West Lamar Road to West McDowell road with 24 fatalities from 2017 to 2019.

The reasons why are consistent across the board: speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence.

We caught up with drivers filling up with gas at a station on McDowell road.

McDowell Road from N. Scottsdale Road to N. 36th street comes in at #4 on the Money Geek list, with 12 fatalities.

"More traffic, and people are in a hurry everywhere they go," said driver Lexi Phillips.

"It's definitely dangerous," added driver Deidra Johnson.

"The speed limit needs to be a little bit lower than it is," she said. "I see people going 60, so especially through this stretch of road here, so definitely if there's something that can be done there should be," she said.

"There is definitely speeding, and I noticed a lot of Californians around here," Phillips said with a laugh.

It's not just surface streets that are proving deadly.

Coming in at number 10 on the list is the infamous Broadway Curve, more specifically the I-10 from exit 157 to exit 152.

"People just driving crazy, you know," said driver, Tyler Morrison, referring to the Broadway Curve. "Not checking their mirrors, just turning into your lane. Turn signals pretty much just don't exist down here," he said.

The Broadway Curve saw 10 fatalities between 2017 and 2019.

"You gotta expect the worst but hope for the best," Morrison said.

The Broadway Curve is a major priority for ADOT with ongoing projects underway to add lanes and improve on and off-ramps.

All of the drivers we spoke with said speed was their main complaint when it comes to factors making a roadway or highway dangerous.

In previous interviews with law enforcement, they say impairment is the most significant factor.

Here is the full list: