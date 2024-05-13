Is your vehicle ready to hit the road this summer? ADOT shares heat safety tips

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are warning drivers to make sure they are prepared to hit the roads as temperatures increase.

Even if you are just doing your daily commute, you should make sure to have extra supplies and keep your vehicle in good operating condition, because an unexpected traffic back-up or vehicle breakdown could be dangerous.

Before heading out, ADOT says to check the following things in your vehicle:



Fill up your gas tank and try to keep it about three-quarters full.

Make sure your vehicle’s A/C is in good working order.

Test your vehicle’s battery and ensure it is up to par and has enough fluid.

Top off coolant levels if needed.

Check your tire pressure to reduce the chances of a blowout.

Don’t forget to pack an emergency travel kit. Unexpected delays can occur, and it’s better to be safe than sorry. Be sure to pack: