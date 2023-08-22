I-10 shut down near Tonopah after two commercial trucks collide near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — Traffic restrictions are in place near Tonopah as authorities investigate a crash involving two commercial trucks.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Department of Public Safety troopers were alerted about the crash on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 97, near the Wintersburg Road exit.

Officials say one of the commercial trucks was pulling a fuel tanker and overturned during the collision.

Approximately 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel is leaking which has prompted a hazmat response, according to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

The driver of the overturned truck was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

The freeway is closed to traffic in both directions.

CLOSED: I-10 is closed both ways at milepost 97 near Wintersburg Road due to a crash. Westbound traffic is exiting at 355th Avenue and can use Indian School Road to re-enter the highway. Eastbound traffic is exiting at Indian School and can re-enter the highway at 335th Ave. pic.twitter.com/qhlxIxj5U3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2023

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.