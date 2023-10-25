HAWK light at 30th Street and Indian School Road causes confusion for drivers and pedestrians

PHOENIX — From yellow to red, to blinking red, pedestrians use the HAWK light at the intersection of 30th Street and Indian School to cross busy traffic.

The HAWK light also alerts drivers to slow down to keep the crossing pedestrians safe.

Damian Vargas is one of them but says he seldom feels safe.

"I live right across the street and just last night, me and one of the elderly from here in a wheelchair, almost got hit by a car because they kept going,” Vargas said.

Gregory Leet has lived near the intersection for 17 years. He says he has seen at least half a dozen close calls.

A decade ago, the HAWK light at this intersection was installed with the hope of preventing crashes.

Leet says even more needs to be done.

"The pedestrian doesn't know if they're safe,” Leet explained. “The person turning here doesn't know if there's a red light protecting them, and so they stay there when they should actually get out of the way and the cars coming this way, see somebody turn so they think, 'Oh, it's now safe to proceed.’ They're not looking for the pedestrian anymore."

City of Phoenix representatives say they haven't received any formal complaints or requests to modify this intersection.

The city says every year they analyze traffic data to make sure they're meeting a federal standard.

"It's just too many confusing ideas trying to happen in one place,” Leet said. “It creates situations where people take risks."

Leet suggests making 30th Street a right turn-only lane, so no one is in danger of getting hit.

A City of Phoenix Streets Department representative wrote in a statement to ABC15, "During the summer, department staff analyze the data collected along with the crash history from the previous three years and determine which locations justify the installation of left-turn arrows."

The city encourages residents to contact the department if there are any concerns. The best way to contact the department and start the process is to reach via 602-262-6284 or streetsp@phoenix.gov.