Glendale residents worry about speeders on Utopia Road near 67th Avenue

GLENDALE, AZ — The posted speed limit on Utopia Road in Glendale is 25 miles per hour, but some say drivers are going much faster.

"You get honked at or even given the finger to because you’re driving 25," said Kent Ross, a Glendale resident.

Ross and his wife, Gail Kennedy, said the neighborhood has gotten more dangerous over the years because of drivers on Utopia Road near 67th Avenue.

"My biggest concern is there’s a school right there, parks are right over here," said Kennedy. "And kids come home from school and – kids are kids – they’re not going to watch where they’re going."

The couple reached out to ABC15's Operation Safe Roads team to see what could be done. They specifically asked about having speed cushions installed.

However, according to the city, Utopia Road is not a candidate for speed cushions because it's considered a "collector" and does not have houses facing the road.

"The only way – in our procedures – collectors will be considered is if they have home fronting," said Tony Abbo, Glendale's city traffic engineer. "We get a limited amount of funding each year and we want to make sure the local neighborhoods get prioritized and get that funding."

According to Abbo, to qualify for a speed cushion, the area has to meet certain criteria that include a traffic study and a petition.

The road must be residential and see 500 to 1,500 vehicles a day.

Of those, 15% have to drive at least seven miles over the posted speed limit.

Additionally, 70% of the people in the impacted area would have to sign a petition; 100% of the homeowners living adjacent to the proposed cushions would also have to agree.

“Well there are multiple ways someone can apply, one of them can be picking up the phone and stating their concern," said Abbo.

Glendale residents can also file a report online.

Even though Utopia doesn't qualify for any more speed cushions, city officials said there are other things they can do.

“There are other treatments that can be put in that can mitigate some of the speeds like speed feedback signs."

If you or someone else you know has road concerns, contact ABC15's Operation Safe Roads team at roads@abc15.com or call 1-833-AZROADS.