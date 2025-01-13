Eight people including an infant taken to hospital after crash on U.S. 60 near Higley Rd

At least eight people including an infant were taken to a hospital after a crash Monday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety says three cars were involved in a crash on U.S. 60 near Higley Road.

It is unknown what led to the crash or the severity of the injuries of those taken to the hospital.

US 60 EB near Higley: A crash is blocking all but the HOV lane. pic.twitter.com/bN5vM0TUQY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 13, 2025

The investigation remains ongoing.

The right three lanes are blocked and are currently causing backup.