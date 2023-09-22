Drivers weigh-in on ADOT considering raising speed limit on I-17

PHOENIX — Until the end of September, Valley drivers have the opportunity to say whether they want to raise the speed limit on part of Interstate 17 or keep it where it is.

The speed at which thousands of Valley drivers travel along I-17 could change thanks to a vote at the state capitol.

Tony Piraino spends a lot of time behind the wheel on 1-17 and other interstates. "Maybe 35-40 miles a day or right around there,” he said.

Senate Bill 1102 passed nearly two months ago and requires a speed limit of at least 65 miles per hour on any interstate in counties with at least three million people.

"Traffic is too fast! Very, very fast and that is with what the speed limits are posted as now,” added Piraino.

SB 1102 stipulates a lower speed limit can be set if certain conditions are met, including:



A lower limit is deemed necessary based on an independent engineering study or roadway assessment.

The overall system capacity and mobility along the freeway will not be reduced.

An opportunity for public input is provided.

ADOT commissioned an independent speed study to determine the appropriate speed limit on I-17 from the I-10/I-17 split interchange near Sky Harbor Airport north to Peoria Avenue.

"I say no way because the speed limits, the way they are, are good enough. People are still going to go faster no matter what you post,” added Piraino.

ADOT’s survey is available to drivers until Saturday, Sept. 30, as well as by email at projects@azdot.gov, or by phone at 1-855-712-8530. Comments also can be mailed to I-17 Speed Limit Study, ADOT Community Relations, 1655 W. Jackson St., MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.