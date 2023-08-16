Drivers tell ABC15 I-10's blurred and fading lines remain a problem

Drivers in the Valley must stay between the lines no matter where they travel. But, what if drivers can't see the lines?

"When it comes to the lines on the road, I've noticed that they're not marked really well. Maybe it's because of the heat here,” said Jose Zavala.

Zavala spends a lot of time traveling and finds driving the I-10 challenging.

"I'm on the road a lot because I change tires. So, I travel the I-10 a lot between California and Phoenix. As a citizen of Arizona, it's necessary that the lines on the road are marked right,” added Zavala.

One ABC15 viewer emailed the Operation Safe Roads team to say the lane lines on Eastbound I-10 between Avondale Boulevard and the South Mountain 202 are blurred and fading.

Another viewer pointed out the lines on other parts of the I-10 near State Route 143 have the same issues.

Both viewers asked ABC15 to contact ADOT and were referred by the agency to information shared in a report back in May on temporary lines on part of I-10 that have created chaos.

The agency said Tuesday that a project to install new and improved lane stripes along with highly visible and reflective raised pavement markers between 'the stack' and 202 is now complete.

But, if specific locations are still problem spots, an agency spokesperson said crews can check to see if changes are necessary.

Zavala, like other drivers, is concerned about safety when it comes to spotting blurred and faded lines. While ABC15 was unable to get crash numbers related to the lines, Zavala puts some blame on them for driver confusion.

"It's not just me, its thousands of people on the Arizona roads who can be involved in an accident. I think that's why there's been a lot of accidents on the road. We need to take action on that,” added Zavala.