Dash camera footage shows person crossing six lanes of I-10 traffic

A trucker’s dash camera video shows the stunning moments of a person playing human frogger. The video shows a person dodging oncoming traffic and stopping right in between two semi-trucks.

“The first word is just shock,” said President and CEO of the Arizona Truckers Association Tony Bradley. “The second was, thank goodness everybody is ok because you know somebody going across six lanes of traffic with so many vehicles on the road could have been horrific. It could’ve been a catastrophe.”

Bradley says the safety coordinator from White Mountain Trucking sent him the video after the driver got to a safe spot.

“Cameras are something relatively new and our industry has embraced them in many cases and we see things all the time that the cameras are now showing just the stupid things people do in front of a commercial truck,” Bradley said.

Fortunately, officials say everyone was ok in this situation.

Arizona DPS told ABC15 in a statement, "Trespassing on the freeway is illegal. We have pedestrian calls every day on the freeway. This is not rare."

DPS says they are still investigating this particular incident.

The driver's skills helped keep everyone safe.

“They see a lot of things on the road and experience a lot of things the everyday driver doesn't get to see,” Bradley told ABC15. “But most importantly they're trained to be diligent all the time. They are trained to drive slowly and be aware of their surroundings.”