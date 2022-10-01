Crumbling pavement on I-17 causing damage to cars, ADOT says they're on it

Valley drivers are upset, they say a stretch of the I-17 is so rough that it's causing damage to their cars.

Michael Waldman drives the I-17 South between Pinnacle Peak and Loop 101 nearly every day for work.

"It's chewed up, I mean the road is starting to break up," Waldman said.

The freeway surface has gotten so bad recently that Waldman says it damaged both his and his wife's cars.

"When you're driving, what you hear is a lot of that tic, tic, tic, tic, which is the gravel and the rocks spewing up on your car's windshield. I've had to replace the windshield of my car and my wife's, and I'm sure I'm not the only one," he said.

ADOT Spokesperson, Doug Nintzel, says they are aware of the problem and are already working to fix it.

"Of course, we don't want to see those types of things happen, rocks flying up into windshields," Nintzel said.

The good news, Nintzel says, is that work began 10 days ago on a project to fix the problem.

"The cavalry is on the way. They've actually arrived," Nintzel said.

Contractors began removing the crumbling rubber asphalt to eventually replace it with a diamond grind surface.

The diamond grind is expected to last for approximately 30 years, Nintzel said, much longer than the rubberized surface, which has only a 10-year effective life span.

"We've had a lot of success with the diamond grinding thus far," he said.

The $16 milion project will cover the I-17 between Deer Valley Road and Dunlap Avenue and should be completed by the spring of 2023.

Not a moment too soon for drivers like Waldman

"They need to get that part of the road fixed," he said.

Meanwhile, Nintzel says, drivers should expect frequent lane closures until the project is complete.

"Drivers just need to expect that in order to improve the pavement, you have to have some pain with the weekend closures," he said.