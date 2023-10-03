Crash involving semi-truck prompts lane closures on U.S. 60 near Alma School Rd

MESA, AZ — A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused a closure on U.S. 60.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the freeway near Alma School Road for a crash.

Officials say a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided with a semi-truck. The crash caused the semi to partially roll over.

Some construction equipment that was being carried by the semi-trailer fell onto the freeway causing some damage.

DPS says the driver managed to get out of the semi-truck and has minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

The left lanes of U.S. 60 near Extension in Mesa are closed pending an investigation.