Child, 2 adults injured during crash involving semi-truck on I-10

A small child and two adults are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 10.

At around 2 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Riggs Road.

Authorities say one person was trapped underneath a semi-truck. The extent of the injuries hasn't been determined.

Witnesses tell Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers that a passenger car crossed all lanes of traffic and struck the other two vehicles.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 westbound is closed near Riggs.



The closure is due to a cras at milepost 167.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/Wczh1JmIEC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 20, 2023

The crash is blocking all westbound lanes. An estimated time for when the lanes will reopen has not been given.