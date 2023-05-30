Brush fire shuts down SR-87 near Sycamore Creek

A brush fire has shut down State Route 87 north of the Valley.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was alerted about an incident involving a semi-truck at milepost 211 (Ballentine Trailhead).

WILDFIRE ALERT: Red Mountain Fire is 10 acres. Ground and air support are on scene. Fire is located off of State Route 87 (N Beeline Highway) near mile post 215. North and south bound traffic is currently closed. https://t.co/Gp3LLzfKfz — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) May 30, 2023

DPS says a fire sparked in the semi's engine and spread to the median because of high winds. The fire is spreading rapidly, DPS says.

The "Red Mountain" Fire has spread to 10 acres as fire crews work to put out the flames, according to Tonto National Forest.

Both directions of SR-87 have been shut down.