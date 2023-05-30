Watch Now
Brush fire shuts down SR-87 near Sycamore Creek

SR87 Brush Fire
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 17:23:18-04

A brush fire has shut down State Route 87 north of the Valley.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was alerted about an incident involving a semi-truck at milepost 211 (Ballentine Trailhead).

DPS says a fire sparked in the semi's engine and spread to the median because of high winds. The fire is spreading rapidly, DPS says.

The "Red Mountain" Fire has spread to 10 acres as fire crews work to put out the flames, according to Tonto National Forest.

Both directions of SR-87 have been shut down.

