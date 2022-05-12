Arizona 4th worst state for deadly pedestrian crashes, data analysis shows

Arizona is the 4th worst state when it comes to pedestrian deaths, according to an analysis of national data.

Dolman Law, a firm based in Florida, analyzed recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They looked at the number of pedestrians killed in crashes from 2017 to 2019 across the country.

In those years, Arizona saw 661 pedestrian deaths, NHTSA data showed, putting our state at 62% above the national average. Only South Carolina, Florida, and New Mexico were higher above the national average.

Dolman Law

Dolman Law noted that in New Mexico, the deadliest state for pedestrians, the most popular vehicle is a Ford F-150 truck, which has a larger hood and more blind spots than many other vehicles, potentially leading to more deaths in those pedestrian-involved crashes.

New Mexico, Florida, and South Carolina also have urban areas and a nightlife scene, which could lead to more pedestrians on the road after dark.

NHTSA breaks down pedestrian crash data by location, time of day, vehicle type, and other related factors.

