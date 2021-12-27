Agencies step up enforcement on U.S. 93 highway known for crashes

WICKENBURG, AZ — Arizona authorities are stepping up enforcement on a rural highway known for deadly crashes.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is directing its deputies to increase patrols on U.S. Route 93 near the community of Congress.

The state Department of Public Safety in recent months has conducted special enforcement details.

U.S. 93 is part of the main travel route between Phoenix and Las Vegas. Sgt. Daniel Moralez estimates he has responded to at least 100 bad crashes in his nine years as a deputy.

He says many involved drivers speeding or passing in prohibited areas.