ADOT addresses problem potholes across the state after viewers reported issues

KINGMAN, AZ — Along I-10 at the I-17 "Split" interchange, a problem pothole sits in the westbound lanes near milepost 150.

Local resident Mike Kaye wanted ABC15 to check out that area. He called it a "Wheel breaker."

The Arizona Department of Transportation tells ABC15, “Crews will work at night as soon as possible to patch a pothole in the westbound lanes near the I-17 'Split' interchange."

We also heard from Kimberly Faulkner, a retired veteran. She has been traveling the United States and recently ran into a problem on the US 93 near Kingman.

"That was hands down the worst road I've ever been on," Faulkner said. "I was coming from Reno, gassed up that morning in Vegas, which turned off onto that US 93 going to Kingman and oh my gosh, there should be a sign that tells people don't go down this road."

She tells ABC15 she called ADOT about this problem stretch, which is an area our station has reported on extensively.

ADOT sent us this statement about potholes this time of year, and specifically these two spots:

“The combined effect of precipitation and traffic on pavement creates ideal conditions for potholes and other pavement damage not just in Arizona but around the country at this time of year, on highways and local roadways. The challenge increases when pavement is older and in areas that experience freeze-thaw cycles that are common in Arizona's higher elevations.

ADOT crews regularly examine state highways and address pavement issues as quickly as possible, making short-term patches to be followed by longer-term repairs when the weather warms. Work crews also respond when motorists report pavement damage, focusing on the most serious problems first. We are aware of potholes developing on US 93 and are addressing them as described above. As for I-10 in Phoenix, crews will work at night as soon as possible to patch a pothole in the westbound lanes near the I-17 “Split” interchange.

When pavement issues develop, highway workers make temporary repairs as soon as possible with various patching materials that are placed in the damaged area and tamped down. More permanent repairs come after the pavement has had time to dry out. That work involves the use of a milling machine to remove a section of pavement. A sticky oil is sprayed into the milled area before the patch is placed on top. Crews finish the repair by using a heavy compaction roller to smooth out the pavement.

Drivers can help by slowing down on any highways affected by potholes. Reducing speed and staying alert can help drivers see and avoid some.”