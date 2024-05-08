ABC15 looks into concerns about unpainted speed bumps near Phoenix school

PHOENIX — ABC15’s Operation Safe Roads team recently heard from a Phoenix man concerned about unpainted speed bumps near a school in his neighborhood.

Thomas P. told us that the speed bumps on Columbus Drive, near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road, are “almost completely without white arrows on top,” leading many people to scrape the bottom of their vehicles on the risen asphalt.

We went out to the scene where we saw two different areas with speed bumps that could be hard to see, possibly causing a safety hazard and potential for vehicle damage.

A mother who lives near the hard-to-see speed bumps said she won’t let her child play in the front yard because of speeding drivers. She agrees the speed bumps could use fresh paint so drivers can better see them.

We took the concerns to the City of Phoenix, who say there is a number for residents to call and have speed bumps fixed.

A spokesperson sent us this statement:

This resident should contact the department’s Neighborhood Traffic and Parking team at 602-495-5463. That team manages the department’s speed humps and speed cushions program. The location you list is on a residential street and that neighborhood would have coordinated the initial installation of that speed hump with that team. Without having seen a photo of this location, I’m not able to say what type of maintenance might be needed, but that team can work through it with the resident. You can also learn more about the speed humps and speed cushions program on this webpage.

