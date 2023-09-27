ABC15 gets progress report on 1-17 construction in Anthem

ANTHEM, AZ — ABC15 got a progress report on a major construction project north of the Valley on Tuesday.

Work began a year ago on Interstate 17 in Anthem, the project is aimed at reducing congestion along the 23-mile stretch from Anthem Way to Sunset Point.

ADOT shared images showing the work its contractors have done since last fall.

"Sometimes, there are delays. But, for the most part, it's pretty easygoing,” said driver Jessica Allen.

Allen tells ABC15 she is thrilled improvements are off and running along I-17.

"The traffic was just out of control. I mean it is two lanes. Everybody wants to go up north. It is hot here,” said Allen.

Road crews have spent the last year blasting, moving dirt along with debris and paving areas between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.

"This is a project that is a high-priority project for ADOT. It's something drivers have been asking about for a while. The progress has been significant over the past year,” said ADOT Spokesperson Laura Douglas.

The construction project slated to finish in 2025 calls for 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City, eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point, the widening of 10 bridges and the replacement of two other bridges.

Ryan Yonko knows all of those areas he says, he spends about three hours a day crisscrossing the valley as a general contractor.

"I got to Queen Creek every day. We got a deal out there. I then drive all the way back to Anthem on I-17 and I-10. So, I get to make the rounds,” said Yonko.

The project, ADOT says, has a price tag of around $500 million.

Based on what Yonko has seen many times before construction began on this portion of I-17, a year ago, he believes those millions are dollars well spent.

"It could be gridlock with bumper to bumper from New River all the way up to Sunset Point sometimes,” said Yonko.

As for lane closures during the project, ADOT tells ABC15, restrictions only happen during weeknight overnight hours. The speed limit will also remain lowered to 65 miles per hour.

