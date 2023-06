GLENDALE, AZ — Four people, including three juveniles, have been taken to a hospital due to a crash in Glendale.

The Glendale Police Department is investigating the crash involving multiple vehicles near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say four patients were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The ages of the juveniles have not been released.

Glendale PD has not provided any other details at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.