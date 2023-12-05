2 children, 5 others hospitalized after crash near 51st Ave and McDowell Rd

PHOENIX — A total of seven people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a crash in west Phoenix.

On Monday evening, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the area just east of 51st Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

When crews arrived at the scene they located seven patients who needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment of various injuries.

Phoenix Fire officials say the patients included a male and female child, a teenage female and four adults.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details have been provided.