Watch Now
NewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

2 children, 5 others hospitalized after crash near 51st Ave and McDowell Rd

7 injured in crash 51st Avenue and McDowell
abc15
7 injured in crash 51st Avenue and McDowell
Posted at 6:23 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 20:23:28-05

PHOENIX — A total of seven people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a crash in west Phoenix.

On Monday evening, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the area just east of 51st Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

When crews arrived at the scene they located seven patients who needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment of various injuries.

Phoenix Fire officials say the patients included a male and female child, a teenage female and four adults.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details have been provided.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo