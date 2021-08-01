Watch
Young man shot in California movie theater dies

Scott Olson/Getty Images
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 11:26:00-04

CORONA, Calif. — A young man who had been on life support after being shot inside a southern California movie theater has died.

The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday.

Barajas and his date, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, were watching a movie in a Corona theater on Monday night when they were shot in the head.

Goodrich died at the scene.

Police said the shooting appeared to be random and unprovoked.

They are working with prosecutors to add a second murder count against the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez.

