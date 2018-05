Some hear "Yanny." Others are hear "Laurel".

The video, which has gained traction this week across social media, is sparking a heated debate, similar to the pink or gray shoe and the blue or gold dress.

What do you hear? Listen to the video in the tweet below.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

There are reports of people hearing the audio differently through speakers and through headphones. Try it out — what do you hear?