Wright's family wants stiffer charge for Minnesota ex-cop

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A white former Minnesota police officer has made her first court appearance in the traffic-stop shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter appeared alongside her attorney at a brief initial appearance Thursday over Zoom.

She posted $100,000 bond after being arrested Wednesday. Potter’s next court appearance is set for May 17.

She's charged with second-degree manslaughter in what her chief said appeared to be a case of confusing her Taser with her handgun.

Wright's family members, Black community leaders and others are calling for more serious charges.

His mother said they can never get justice, but they want accountability.

“Unfortunately, there’s never going to be justice for us,” Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said at a news conference Thursday. “Justice isn’t even a word to me. I do want accountability.”

Police say Wright was pulled over for expired tags, but they sought to arrest him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant.

The warrant was for his failure to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.