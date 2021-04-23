Worries grow about Indonesian sub's crew as oxygen dwindles

Indonesian navy ships are scouring the waters off Bali as they race against time to find a submarine that disappeared two days ago and has less than a day’s supply of oxygen left for its 53 crew.

The submarine went missing after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and concern is mounting it may have sunk too deep to reach or recover.

The navy chief says the submarine is expected to run out of oxygen by around 3 a.m. Saturday.

There have been no signs of life from the submarine, but the navy spokesperson refused to speculate on its fate.

An Australian warship equipped with a sonar device and a helicopter is set to arrive later Friday.

