Woman slams into semi-truck in California during police chase

Authorities in California say a pickup truck slammed into a semi-truck while police were chasing it.

KCAL reported that the moment was captured by choppers overhead.

According to NBC LA, police say the accident happened in Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

Officials say the incident began in the Santa Barbara area when a woman driving the GMC Denali refused to yield to police.

And after a lengthy chase, she slammed into the back of the semi and a highway divider going 95 mph.

She was pulled from the pickup, and crews performed CPR on her.

Police say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition was unclear, the news outlets reported.