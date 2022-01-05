Woman recounts being hit by car inside Detroit restaurant

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just past midnight on New Year's Day, a car veered off the road turning into the parking lot of Zorba's Coney Island in Detroit.

The driver suddenly hits the gas, crashing directly into the front of the restaurant.

"I heard a boom and then stuff was just falling on top of me,” said 20-year-old Marnasia Bracey.

Bracey was inside the Coney Island waiting for her order. Surveillance video shows her at the counter when the car crashes into the restaurant. She took a direct hit and was pinned against the counter.

While she’s buried under debris, the car can be seen backing up and eventually taking off.

"I'm still in shock. I can’t believe that was me,” Bracey said. "I didn't know what happened until I woke up at the hospital. I thought the building collapsed.”

Bracey was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but has since been released. Police say no one else was seriously injured, and the car which left the scene has been recovered.

The driver and female passenger, seen arguing in the parking lot before leaving the scene, have also been identified.

“Right now I'm having trouble with my back and my neck and my hand," Bracey said. "I'm walking with a cane, having trouble with my left leg.”

Bracey says she’ll need physical therapy for her injuries and is still in shock over what happened, but feels lucky to be back home with her life.

“I'm beyond thankful, I'm truly blessed," Bracey said. "I'm so happy to be here.”

Detroit police say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking any witnesses and victims to contact them.

This story was originally reported by Brett Kast on wxyz.com.