Woman gives birth at the Florida State Fair with the help of deputies

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman gave birth to a baby girl while at the Florida State Fair Friday evening with the help of 10 deputies.

Two of the deputies firstheard a woman asking for help as her water broke at about 4:00 p.m.

The deputies jumped into action and within minutes, and along with the woman's husband helped in assisting the woman deliver a healthy baby girl near the expo hall in the main fairway.

BREAKING: These two @HCSOSheriff deputies delivered a baby girl! Only at the #FloridaStateFair baby’s head was in mom’s pants. He told the father, “that’s your wife, you take those pants off bro!” @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/D4XjbBwR9g — Michael Paluska (@MichaelPaluska) February 9, 2018

"We tried to keep her calm," Deputy Henry Echenique said. "She kept saying, 'it’s coming, it’s coming' at that point her water broke in the chair she was sitting down in She still had her pants on we seen a bulk in her pants we knew that was the baby."

Deputies found a soft piece of ground and laid the woman down. Other deputies and vendors held up a tarp to give her privacy from the public.

Baby was born between the giant turkey legs and the tropical frozen wine tent! @abcactionnews @HCSOSheriff held up a tarp as mom delivered a baby girl in the grassy area. Only #florida #floridastatefair pic.twitter.com/FBuvbU1tZj — Michael Paluska (@MichaelPaluska) February 10, 2018

After safely removing the mother's pants deputies noticed the baby was already half way out. It didn't take long for the baby girl to make her way into the world — right behind a wine tent and a stand selling turkey legs.

"I put on some gloves and baby came right on out," Echenique said.

He caught the baby and held her until EMS arrived.

In total, 10 deputies helped with the delivery.

"Amazing experience to see that," Deputy Roberto Ramirez said.

Ramirez has three young children at home. He admitted, seeing a baby born at the fair was a new experience for him.

"My wife is going to kill me for this. I’ve never, never been in the delivery room myself. I’ve chose not to. I’ve actually told my wife have your mom go in there. When she finds out that I actually helped deliver a young woman’s baby she is going to be very upset with me," Ramirez said.

The mother was taken to a local and she and the baby are in stable condition.