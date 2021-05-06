Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco
Abdeljalil Bounhar/AP
A general view of the premature infant ward where are the nine babies at the maternity ward of the private clinic of Ain Borja in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A Malian woman gave birth to nine babies after n ' to have waited only seven, announced Wednesday the Ministry of Health of Mali. . Halima Cissé, 25, gave birth by caesarean section Tuesday in Morocco after being sent there for special care, the ministry said. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)