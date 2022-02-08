Woman dies after falling from mall parking structure during apparent motorcycle lesson

A woman, who was reportedly learning how to ride a motorcycle, died after falling from a parking structure at a mall in Santa Clarita, California.

A spokesperson for the local sheriff's office told NBC News that the 25-year-old woman either lost control or couldn't stop before she crashed into a wall on Monday. The spokesperson said the woman went over the motorcycle's handlebars and fell about three stories.

The woman was with a group of people who were trying to teach her how to ride the motorcycle, NBC News reported.

First responders provided aid to the woman upon arriving, but she died after arriving at a local hospital, authorities said.

The woman's name has not been released.