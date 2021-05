NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A woman and a child were reportedly shot in Times Square in New York City on Saturday.

According to Fox News, the child was between the ages of 3 and 4-years-old.

NBC News reported the shooting occurred at 5 p.m. ET at 7th Avenue and West 44th Street, which is a popular destination for tourists.

The suspect has not been arrested, NBC News reported.

Fox News reported the woman and child are expected to live.