Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines employee

Authorities in Texas say a woman was arrested in Dallas for allegedly punching a Southwest employee.

According to the Associated Press, 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson was arrested for punching a Southwest operations agent before a flight that departed from Love Field.

The news outlet reported that Jackson was charged with aggravated assault.

According to ABC News, the incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Saturday during the boarding process for a flight heading to New York's La Guardia Airport.

ABC News reported that Jackson got into a verbal altercation with an operations agent and then punched her with a closed fist in the head.

The Southwest employee was taken to a nearby hospital and was later released Saturday night.