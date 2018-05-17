Woman accused of drawing gun on shopper who cut in line at grocery store

A woman in Tallahassee, Florida is accused of drawing a gun on another shopper at a Publix grocery store last Sunday after the victim cut in line, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

According to a report of the incident by the Leon County Sheriff's Office obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Jessica Mock, 36, was about to check out at the Publix, but had forgotten an item. She left her cart in line to retrieve the item. When she returned, another customer had gotten in line in front of her.

After Mock and the other female customer argued, the other woman got in another line. According to the report, the customer told Mock, "I'll meet you outside." Mock responded, "I'll see you outside."

Once outside, Mock is accused of pulling a gun out of her waistband on the shopper.

Later, the victim drove away and called law enforcement while Mock allegedly followed the woman. That is when police caught up to Mock.

Mock denied pulling a gun or intentionally following the woman, but law enforcement did find a firearm.

Mock was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the report given to the Tallahassee Democrat.