Wisconsin woman pens book about inclusion for American Girl doll company

MILWAUKEE — The iconic Wisconsin doll company, American Doll, uses its girl guide series to help young people have courageous conversations about race and inclusion, all thanks to a local author, philanthropist, and mom.

Deanna Singh recalls people reaching out to her and her husband, asking how we talk to our children about race after the death of George Floyd and the social justice protests that disrupted American life. One of the many dialogue sessions was heard by an editor at the American Girl doll company. That email exchange turned into a beautiful collaboration.

"I am so delighted to be able to work with American Girl. When you think about the reach and the breath of that amazing, iconic company, it's just it gives me chills," said Singh.

Singh penned the book "Race and Inclusion: Standing up to Racism and Building a Better World." The book is part of the American Doll's Girls Guide series. Singh believes it has the power to make a difference.

"The book is set up to be able to foster really positive conversations and also interaction with topics like race," says Singh. "We can't get away from this construct of race. We created it, and it's here. It's impacting the way that we show up every day in the world."

In a short time, the book has been available on the Middleton-based company's website. Singh says the response has been positive from parents.

"I had a parent who said, 'you know what, my girls are actually beyond the age of you know, what the Girls Guide to set up for but, I bought both copies of this book,'" said Singh.

Singh hopes the book informs and inspires.

"I want my kids to be able to look at the world and see a world very different than the one that we live in. Not one that's divisive, but one that really does truly allow for everybody to thrive," said Singh.

