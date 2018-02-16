Wisconsin man tosses stolen beer, meat out of van during police chase

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — A man was arrested for his seventh OWI after police say he threw stolen beer and meat out of his van with officers in pursuit.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office received a call from a supermarket that Timothy Andrews, who was on their watch list for retail theft, was in the store.

Authorities spotted Andrews inside a van in the parking lot and deputies say he claimed to have knives and gun when they approached him.

Andrews refused to get out of the van, according to investigators, and sped away from the deputies, throwing stolen beer, meat and clothing out of the window during the high-speed chase.

Authorities say the van lost control at least twice during the chase, as it weaved in and out of oncoming traffic on busy streets.

"Pursuits are always a balance. You're always trying to balance public safety with the apprehension of the person. And in this case, this man was doing a lot of things," Brown County Sheriff's Capt. Dan Sandberg said.

The van finally spun out of control and stopped on a residential street where the suspect was arrested.

Andrews, 48, faces several charges in the case including 7th offense OWI, probation violation, obstructing an officer, shoplifting and retail theft.