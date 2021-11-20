Watch
Windows smashed in downtown Portland Rittenhouse protest

AP
Protesters confront police following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, late Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Asserting self-defense, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday in the deadly shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (Grace Morgan via AP)
Kenosha Protest Shootings Reaction
Posted at 4:59 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 18:59:32-05

PORTAND, Ore. — Law enforcement in Portland Friday night declared a riot as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police, and talking about burning down a local government building in downtown Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said several people were given citations, but only one person who had an outstanding warrant from another matter was arrested.

Protests have been held in several other U.S. cities nationwide following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

