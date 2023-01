Will fans get refunds for bets made on the Bengals-Bills game?

CINCINNATI — In the aftermath of the suspended Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game, all thoughts were immediately for Damar Hamlin, his family, and fellow Bills players. You can get the latest updates on his condition by clicking here.

The game was the first chance thousands of Ohioans had to legally bet on NFL games, and many had put down $10, $100, or more on the significant Monday Night Football matchup. Across the country, the game was a highly anticipated matchup with playoff implications, prompting many to make wagers.

Many are now wondering about the status of their bets.

There is no set policy for refunds and the NFL has not announced a time to resume the game.

FanDuel, currently the largest online betting forum in Ohio, says it all depends on if the game is restarted within two days.

FanDuel said in a statement:

We’re closely following the situation and our thoughts are with Damar and his family. The situation remains fluid, and we will share further updates as they become available. Per FanDuel rules, active bets will stand if the game resumes within 48 hours. If this does not occur, the bets will be voided and funds returned to your account.

BetMGM, another large online player, said they will update their customers as soon as possible once additional guidance is provided by the NFL.

We ask for patience regarding all bets on the Bills @ Bengals game tonight. We’ll update all customers as soon as possible and additional guidance regarding the game is provided by the NFL. Right now, all thoughts and prayers from BetMGM are with Damar Hamlin and his family. — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 3, 2023

Hard Rock Sportsbook, where many Hard Rock Casino guests made their bets in person, said they are also waiting for any updates.

Thank you to our Hard Rock Sportsbook players for their patience regarding tonight's Bills-Bengals game. Please be assured that as soon as appropriate, we'll provide customer updates. Until then, please join us in sending our best wishes to Damar Hamlin and his family. — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) January 3, 2023

Caesars Sportsbook has yet to tweet or announce but says in its house rules that games postponed or canceled (due to COVID) typically will result in a "No Action" refund.

Bottom line: Bet holders should just stand by, and check their sportsbook's website and Twitter feed, for new information.

We will update this report as we learn more.