Wild dashcam video shows car slam into tow truck on Detroit freeway

WXYZ
9:53 AM, Jan 18, 2018
47 mins ago

DETROIT — Michigan State Police tweeted wild dashcam video showing a car slam into a tow truck on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

The accident happened Wednesday around 10:25 a.m. on the M-39 ramp to I-96 Detroit. 

MSP tweeted about giving officials a lane and slowing down in bad weather. 

