Wife accused of dismembering man's body, collecting benefits

Posted at 10:37 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 13:37:04-04

LAS VEGAS — A 69-year-old Las Vegas woman is accused of defrauding the Social Security Administration of over $120,000 after she allegedly dismembered her dead husband’s body and threw his remains in the trash.

A criminal complaint alleges Nancy Shedleski continued to deposit her husband’s retirement benefits after his death in 2015.

The complaint says Social Security officials did not know anything was wrong until they were tipped in in 2019 that the husband had disappeared.

The complaint charged Shedleski with theft of government money.

There was no indication of what caused the husband's death. Shedleski’s defense lawyer did not respond to a request for comment on behalf of her client.

