Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium

items.[0].image.alt
Salvatore Di Nolfi (AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses a press conference about the update on COVID-19 at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Taiwan&#39;s foreign ministry on Thursday, April 8, 2020 strongly protested accusations from the head of the World Health Organization that it condoned racist personal attacks on him that he alleged were coming from the self-governing island democracy. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)
WHO chief hopes US will reconsider freeze
Posted at 8:03 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 11:03:44-04

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The head of the World Health Organization has called for a two-month moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a means of reducing global vaccine inequality and preventing the emergence of new coronavirus variants.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Hungary’s capital Monday that he was “really disappointed” with the scope of vaccine donations worldwide.

He called on countries offering third vaccine doses to forward what they would use for booster shots to other countries so they can increase their vaccination coverage.

Tedros said that vaccine injustice and vaccine nationalism increases the risk of more contagious variants like the delta variant emerging.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get more news at your fingertips! Follow ABC15 Arizona on TikTok!