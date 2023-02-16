Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

White House physician releases details on Biden's physical

Joe Biden
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden reacts to a reporter's question after speaking about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 4:18 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 18:23:16-05

U.S. President Joe Biden underwent a routine physical on Thursday at Walter Reed National Military Center.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor released details of the physical which was presented to the public.

In the report, Dr. O'Connor said the president "remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

The report listed medications the president takes and said that he continues to exercise five days per week.

He is taking at least five medications and is being treated for things like mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet, stiffened gait, seasonal allergies, gastroesophageal reflux and hyperlipidemia.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!