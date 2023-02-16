White House physician releases details on Biden's physical

U.S. President Joe Biden underwent a routine physical on Thursday at Walter Reed National Military Center.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor released details of the physical which was presented to the public.

In the report, Dr. O'Connor said the president "remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

The report listed medications the president takes and said that he continues to exercise five days per week.

He is taking at least five medications and is being treated for things like mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet, stiffened gait, seasonal allergies, gastroesophageal reflux and hyperlipidemia.