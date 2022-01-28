Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Pushinka, a gift to Presdient John F. Kennedy from Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, stands her ground on the White House lawn, Aug. 14, 1963, while the rest of the family's dogs vacation with the first family at Cape Cod. Pushinka was the offspring of Soviet space dog Stelka. (AP Photo/William J. Smith) William J. Smith/AP

FILE - In this April 12, 1962, file photo first lady Jacqueline Kennedy gives a guided tour of the White House grounds to Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran in Washington. Kennedy leads her daughter Caroline's pony, Macaroni, which had been nuzzling the empress, attracted by the daffodils she was carrying. In the background is the first lady's press secretary, Pamela Turnure. (AP Photo/Pool, File) AP

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1991, file photo, first lady Barbara Bush, her granddaughter Barbara, and Millie wait on the steps of the White House for President George H.W. Bush to return from his check-up at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Washington. Pets are back at the White House. President Joe Biden's German shepherds Champ and Major moved in over the weekend. They are the first dogs to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration. Biden and his wife, Jill, adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. They got Champ after the 2008 election. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File ) Barry Thumma/AP

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 1989, file photo on a sunny but cold day first lady Barbara Bush strolls on the White House South Lawn in Washington with the family dog, Millie. The arrival of the Biden pets will also mark the next chapter in a long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration. “Pets have always played an important role in the White House throughout the decades,” said Jennifer Pickens, an author who studies White House traditions. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File) Barry Thumma/AP

FILE- In this March 19, 1994 file photo, President Bill Clinton's cat Socks peers over the podium in the White House briefing room in Washington. Pets are back at the White House. President Joe Biden's German shepherds Champ and Major moved in over the weekend. They are the first dogs to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration. Biden and his wife, Jill, adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. They got Champ after the 2008 election. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File) Marcy Nighswander/AP

CORRECTS TO GRANDDAUGHTER NAOMI BIDEN INSTEAD OF DAUGHTER - Peter Neal, fiance of President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden, plays with Commander, a purebred German shepherd puppy and the newest member of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's family, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Carolyn Kaster/AP

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 1969, file photo President Richard Nixon smiles as he shows off one of the White House pets tiny Yorkshire terrier Pasha to two junior visitors in his office in Washington. His guests are five-year-old Tracy Greenwood, the March of Dimes National Poster Child, and his 7-year-old brother Jamie. The arrival of the Biden pets will also mark the next chapter in a long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration. “Pets have always played an important role in the White House throughout the decades,” said Jennifer Pickens, an author who studies White House traditions. (AP Photo, File) Anonymous/AP

FILE - In this March 20, 1962 file photo, President John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline Kennedy rides her pony, Macaroni, on the south grounds of the White House in Washington. An unidentified handler runs along to keep pace. The arrival of the Biden pets will also mark the next chapter in a long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration. “Pets have always played an important role in the White House throughout the decades,” said Jennifer Pickens, an author who studies White House traditions. (AP Photo/File) AP

FILE- This Nov. 11, 2000 file photo shows then-Republican presidential candidate Texas Gov. George W. Bush and running mate Dick Cheney walk down a dirt road to meet with reporters, followed by Bush's dog Spot, near Crawford, Texas. The arrival of the Biden pets will also mark the next chapter in a long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration. “Pets have always played an important role in the White House throughout the decades,” said Jennifer Pickens, an author who studies White House traditions. (AP Photo/Eric Draper, File) Eric Draper/AP

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 1996, file photo President Clinton holds Socks the cat as he and first lady Hillary Clinton host Washington area elementary school children at the White House where the president read "Twas the Night Before Christmas." The arrival of the Biden pets will also mark the next chapter in a long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration. “Pets have always played an important role in the White House throughout the decades,” said Jennifer Pickens, an author who studies White House traditions. (AP Photo/Ruth Fremson, File) Ruth Fremson/AP

Vice President Mike Pence pets Conan, the U.S. Army dog that participated in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP

Charlie, Caroline Kennedy's pet Welsh terrier, inspects a turkey presented to President Kennedy after a traditional Thanksgiving week ceremony at the White House in Washington, Nov. 19, 1963. President Kennedy "pardoned" the bird, sending it back to the farm. Charlie had the run of the grounds during the ceremony. (AP Photo) Anonymous/AP

Caroline Kennedy's pet horse Macaroni pauses from grazing on the White House lawn to take some sugar from Helen Milson, a government employee, March 15, 1962. (AP Photo/Bob Schutz) Bob Schutz/AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) Mandel Ngan/AP

President George H.W. Bush holds one of first dog Millie's six puppies for the press on Wednesday, March 29, 1989 at the White House in Washington. Mother dog Millie gave birth March 27, 1989 with First Lady Barbara Bush serving as midwife according to spokeswomen. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds) Ron Edmonds/AP

Willow, the Biden family's new pet cat, wanders around the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Washington. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added Willow, a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white feline from Pennsylvania, to their pet family. (Erin Scott/The White House via AP) Erin Scott/AP

First Lady Barbara Bush holds Millie after the spaniel showed interest in the 18-foot Fraser Fir which arrived at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1989. The tree, grown in Spartanburg, Pa., will be on display in the White House Blue Room for the Christmas season. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) Doug Mills/AP

Shown in an undated photo is Betty Ford and family Pet Liberty on White House ground in Washington. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky/AP

Franklin D. Roosevelt with pet dog, Major, a German shepherd, shown in this undated photo at the president's home at Warm Springs, Ga., known as the Little White House. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2010 file photo shows presidential pet Bo climbing the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. for a flight to Chicago with President Barack Obama. Pets are back at the White House. President Joe Biden's German shepherds Champ and Major moved in over the weekend. They are the first dogs to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration. Biden and his wife, Jill, adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. They got Champ after the 2008 election. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) Cliff Owen/AP

October may be a black cat's favorite month, but presidential pets India, left, and Miss Beazley, right, don't appear to be each other's favorites as they square-off during a walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2006. The dust-up was over quickly, and the cloistered companions returned peacefully to the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/ASSOCIATED PRESS

?Him? gets a handshake from President Johnson and a pat on the head from the First Lady as the Chief Executive arrives at the White House on Oct. 21, 1965 in Washington. The President left Bethesda Naval Hospital after a gall bladder and kidney stone operation. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Lyndon Johnson poses with Freckles, mother of five Beagle pups at the White House in Washington, Nov. 4, 1966. The president, just before leaving the Executive Mansion for his Texas ranch, showed off the pups, Freckles and Edgar, a gift from FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. The father of the pups is reported to be Jones Brookline Buddy, owned by Jean Austin DuPont of Wilmington, Delaware. (AP Photo/John Rous) John Rous/ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this April 14, 2009 file photo, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama show off their new dog Bo, a 6-month-old Portuguese water dog, with their daughters Malia, center, and Sasha, right, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, FILE) Ron Edmonds/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Presidential pup Yuki sports a Santa Claus costume - a red and white hat and beard - as the dog waited for its master, President Lyndon Johnson, to light the National Christmas Tree, Dec. 15, 1967 near the White House in Washington. Pin on the hat reads ?LBJ.? (AP Photo) Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Richard Nixon?s dog King Timahoe takes a sample of the birthday cake presented to the president by the White House staff in a small party, Jan. 9, 1974 at the Western White House in San Clemente. First lady Pat Nixon and daughter Tricia shared in the festivities. (AP Photo) Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS

**FILE** This Oct. 7, 1974 file photo shows President Gerald Ford and his daughter, Susan, on the South Lawn of the White House with their dog, Liberty. (AP Photo/FILE) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford pose with family members and their dog at the White House in this 1975 file photo. Betty Ford, the former first lady whose triumph over drug and alcohol addiction became a beacon of hope for addicts and the inspiration for her Betty Ford Center in California, died at age 93, a family friend said late Friday July 8, 2011. (AP Photo, FILE) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Franklin D. Roosevelt always has time to pet Fala, his Scottish terrier, seen here in 1939. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP

President Bush and first lady Laura Bush with their pet dog Barney and Miss Beazley, arrive at the White House, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006, in Washington. President Bush on Sunday strongly defended his domestic spying program, saying it's a limited initiative that tracks only incoming calls to the United States. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) MANUEL BALCE CENETA/ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House horticulturist Dale Haney, right, holds presidential pet Barney, as visitors wait for President Bush and first lady Laura Bush's arrival on the South Lawn at the White House, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2006, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) MANUEL BALCE CENETA/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Charlie, Caroline Kennedy's terrier, left, poses with a newcomer to the White House, Pushinka, displayed at a news briefing on June 20, 1961. Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev sent Pushinka, offspring of the Russian space dog Strelka, to Washington for President John Kennedy and his family. Hassel Adams, left, holds Charlie and Robert Richmond holds Pushinka. The men are White House gardeners. (AP Photo/John Rous) John Rous/ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. President Nixon pats the head of his Irish Setter pet King Timahoe as he walks from his office in the Executive Office building to the White House in Washington D.C. on April 30, 1970. White House electrician Traphes Bryant holds back the other first family pets Pasha, a Yorkshire Terrier, and Vickie, a miniature French Poodle. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oblivious to its palatial and imposing surroundings, feller, a five-weeks-old cocker spaniel gift to President Truman, sits disconsolately outside its shipping case in a large corridor of the White House in Washington on Dec. 22, 1947. The ball at its feet gets no play as the pup waits for a playful fiend. (AP Photo/Bill Smith) Bill Smith/ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. President Calvin Coolidge and first lady Grace Coolidge are shown with their dog at the White House portico in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, 1924. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Prev 1 / Ad Next