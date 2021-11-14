Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Sept. 8, 2021. President Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 that the White House's $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week, saying it couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices spike higher for consumer goods. “Inflation is high right now. And it is affecting consumers in their pocketbook and also in their outlook for the economy,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)
Brian Deese
Posted at 2:06 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 16:06:54-05

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser is expressing confidence the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week.

Brian Deese says approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.

He also says he's confident the bill will “be fully paid for, and not only that, it’s actually going to reduce deficits over the long term.”

The House has been moving toward approval of the massive Democrat-only bill, even as the bill faces bigger challenges in the Senate over cost.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is counseling “time and patience” to get it across the finish line.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV