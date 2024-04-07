Where are tonight's winning Powerball numbers?

If you were hoping to hear that you are the winner of $1.3 Billion during Saturday's Powerball draw, you might have to wait a little longer.

According to a statement on the Powerball website, incomplete pre-draw procedures have put tonight's drawing on hold.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn," reads the statement. "This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win."

One jurisdiction participating in the lottery has yet to complete the pre-draw process.

Powerball officials say to hold on to your tickets from tonight's drawing. Once the pre-draw procedures are complete, the drawing will be performed.

It is unclear at this time when the drawing will take place. The drawing, which usually takes place at 8 p.m. Arizona time, has not yet happened as of 8:50 p.m.

ABC15 will post the winning numbers once the drawing is complete.