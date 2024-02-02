Watch Now
What to know as Republican governors consider sending more National Guard to the Texas border

GOP leaders claim an 'invasion' along the southern border
Sam Owens /The San Antonio Express-News via AP
Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 13:40:56-05

AUSTIN, TX — As tensions grow between Texas officials and the federal government over who can enforce immigration policies and how, some Republican leaders are pledging their support to the Lone Star state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deployed hundreds of additional National Guard troops to Texas Thursday as he pledged support for the state's border security efforts.

The move comes as GOP leaders claim an “invasion” along the southern border.

Dozens of Republican governors signed a statement last week supporting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border security measures and his claims of a constitutional right to implement them.

