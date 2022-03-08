What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish? What does it mean for oil prices?

With Russia intensifying its war on Ukraine, killing civilians, and triggering a mass refugee crisis, President Joe Biden announced a U.S. ban on imported Russian oil.

Biden also acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.

The action on Tuesday follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports. Biden declared in remarks at the White House that “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war."

A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate to stop the violence in Ukraine and the danger Moscow poses to the continent.

Yet it’s far from clear that all of Europe would take part in an embargo.

Any curbs on Russian oil exports could send already skyrocketing oil and gasoline prices ever higher and further squeeze consumers, businesses, financial markets, and the global economy.

Oil climbs, stocks swing as US bans Russian crude imports

Stocks swung, oil prices jumped and the price of nickel surged so much that trading for it was shut on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in midday trading, but only after earlier pinballing from a 0.4% gain to a 1% loss.

It’s coming off a three-day losing streak where worries about a possible, painful combination of higher inflation and a slowing economy triggered the index’s worst day in 16 months.