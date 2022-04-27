We'll likely see fewer ads on Twitter as Musk takes over platform, expert says

With Elon Musk set to take over Twitter, he's talking about some major changes to the platform that could minimize the number of ads we see on there.

“Elon Musk is like well you know, what if we just try to change this business and actually make the business model more subscription-based then. More than really relying on advertising revenue, which has really been sort of the core business model for most social media companies,” said Adam Rizzieri, Chief Marketing Officer at Agency Partner Interactive.

Last year, Twitter started offering Twitter Blue which is a $ 3-a-month subscription.

Rizzieri says this never really took off because it didn't offer many additional features.

If Musk privatizes the company like he wants to, there would be more room for what can be offered.

However, taking the company private also means Musk could block business competitors from using Twitter if he wanted to.

In a tweet, Musk suggested he won’t be doing this.

He said, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter” as free speech and less moderation are also things Musk wants for the platform.

“With access obviously comes a different sort of layer of accountability and responsibility as well, and so, with kind of loosening the guidelines or the restrictions on free speech, it's obviously going to expose a lot of brands, to make a lot of mistakes,” said Rizzieri.

“But at the same time, I think it's going to allow a more diversified sort of layer of messaging and communication to take place on the platform,” he said.

Rizzieri says that could create a marketplace for many "good ideas" to take but also a lot of bad ones.

Less moderation on speech is another approach Twitter tried to take about 10 years ago amnd it didn't end well.

With more room for opinions also came more room for online abuse and harassment.

Musk hasn't yet addressed that in his plans.