Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Watery graves recall early Las Vegas’ organized crime days

APTOPIX Lake Mead Human Remains
John Locher/AP
A formerly sunken boat sits on cracked earth hundreds of feet from what is now the shoreline on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, May 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Lake Mead is receding and Sin City is awash with mob lore after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)
APTOPIX Lake Mead Human Remains
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 18:17:16-04

LAS VEGAS — Stories about long-departed Las Vegas organized crime figures are surfacing after a second set of unidentified human remains were revealed as the water falls on drought-stricken Lake Mead.

The Colorado River reservoir is about a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip.

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a defense attorney.

He says there's no telling what will be found as water levels fall and shorelines are exposed.

Two paddle boarders found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar.

A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel.

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.