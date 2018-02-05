Watch: Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Prince during the Super Bowl halftime show

7:17 PM, Feb 4, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Did you catch Justin Timberlake perform on Sunday at the Super Bowl halftime show? Timberlake performed a variety of his hits over the years, including making a trip to singalong with fans in the stadium. 

Timberlake was invited back to perform at halftime for the first time since a controversial halftime show in 2004, remembered for a "wardrobe malfunction" involving Timberlake and Janet Jackson. 

Jackson was no where to be seen during Timberlake's performance on Sunday.

Among the songs Timberlake performed was Prince's "I Would Die 4 U." The Super Bowl is in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis. 

