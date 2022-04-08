Walmart offering truck drivers up to $110,000 per year

Walmart is trying to entice truckers by paying them as much as $110,000 during their first year of work.

In a statement, Walmart leaders wrote that drivers who already work for the company “can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location.”

The starting range would begin at $95,000, which is still a jump from the average Walmart driver salary of $87,500.

Walmart said, “the average salary for a long haul driver is $56,491 a year.”

The company’s new private fleet develop program will have “established drivers” teach new drivers for 12 weeks.

Walmart is also paying for supply chain associates in Dallas, Texas and Dover, Delaware to earn their commercial driver’s license so they can become truck drivers.

If you want to apply for a truck driver position at Walmart, you can apply here.